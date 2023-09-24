New England (0-2) will face off against their AFC East rival, the New York Jets (1-1) in a matchup on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Patriots favored to win by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 35.5 points.

Planning to watch this week's game between the Patriots and the Jets and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting insight you need in the article below.

Jets vs. Patriots Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter last year, the Jets led five times, trailed five times, and were knotted up seven times.

In the first quarter last season, the Jets averaged 2.8 points on offense (28th-ranked) and gave up an average of 3.6 points on defense (11th-ranked).

The Patriots were winning seven times, were behind five times, and were knotted up five times at the conclusion of the first quarter last season.

New England averaged 3.1 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of three points on defense in the first quarter last year.

2nd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Jets outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times, lost six times, and were knotted up six times.

The Jets averaged 5.5 points on offense and surrendered an average of 6.6 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

The Patriots won the second quarter five times, were outscored nine times, and were knotted up three times in 17 games last year.

New England averaged 5.8 points on offense and allowed an average of 7.9 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Jets outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, lost 12 times, and tied two times.

On offense, the Jets averaged 2.6 points in the third quarter (29th-ranked) last year. They allowed 4.9 points on average in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) on defense.

Out of 17 games last season, the Patriots won the third quarter seven times, lost seven times, and tied three times.

In the third quarter last season, New England averaged 6.1 points scored on offense (fourth-ranked). Defensively, it allowed an average of 4.8 points (21st-ranked) in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Jets outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter 10 times, were outscored three times, and were knotted up four times.

The Jets averaged 6.8 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 3.2 points on defense in the fourth quarter last season.

In the Patriots' 17 games last year, they outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, been outscored eight times, and tied four times.

New England's offense averaged 5.2 points in the fourth quarter last season. It surrendered 5.6 points on average in that quarter.

Jets vs. Patriots Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half last season, the Jets were winning six times, were losing seven times, and were knotted up four times.

In the first half last season, the Jets averaged 8.3 points on offense (30th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 10.2 points on defense (10th-ranked).

Last season, the Patriots were leading after the first half in five games, were losing after the first half in nine games, and were tied after the first half in three games.

New England averaged 8.9 points in the first half (26th-ranked) last year. On defense, it surrendered 10.9 points on average in the first half (14th-ranked).

2nd Half

In 17 games last year, the Jets outscored their opponent in the second half eight times, lost that half eight times, and tied one time.

The Jets' offense averaged 9.4 points in the second half last season. On defense, they allowed 8.1 points on average in the second half.

The Patriots lost the second half eight times and won the second half nine times in 17 games last year.

In the second half last season, New England averaged 11.3 points on offense. It gave up an average of 10.5 points on defense in the second half.

