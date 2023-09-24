Bookmakers project a tight game when the New England Patriots (0-2) visit the New York Jets (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 in a matchup between AFC East foes at MetLife Stadium. New England is favored by 2.5 points. The contest's point total is listed at 36.5.

Before the Patriots take on the Jets, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights. The Jets' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they meet the Patriots.

Jets vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New England Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Patriots (-2.5) 36.5 -150 +125 FanDuel Patriots (-2.5) 37 -148 +126

New York vs. New England Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: CBS

Jets vs. Patriots Betting Insights

New York posted a 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Jets had an ATS record of 6-6 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last season.

Out of 17 New York games last year, five hit the over.

New England beat the spread seven times in 17 games last season.

As 2.5-point favorites or more, the Patriots went 5-2-1 against the spread last year.

New England had eight of its 17 games go over the point total last year.

