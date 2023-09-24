The September 24 matchup between the Buffalo Bills (1-1) and Washington Commanders (2-0) features a standoff at the QB position, with Josh Allen and Sam Howell leading the charge for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the edge? We analyze all of the relevant numbers below.

Bills vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: CBS

Josh Allen vs. Sam Howell Matchup

Josh Allen 2022 Stats Sam Howell 16 Games Played 1 63.3% Completion % 57.9% 4,283 (267.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 169 (169) 35 Touchdowns 1 14 Interceptions 1 762 (47.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 35 (35) 7 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Josh Allen Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 263.5 yards

: Over/Under 263.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Commanders Defensive Stats

Last season, the Commanders' defensive unit was clicking, as it ranked seventh in the league with 343 points allowed (20.2 per game).

When it came to defending the pass, Washington was one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking fourth in the NFL by giving up 191.3 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 10th with 6.3 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Commanders' D ranked 11th in the NFL with 1,926 rushing yards allowed (113.3 per game) and fifth with 10 rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Washington ranked first in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 31.9%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranked eighth at 51.9%.

Bills Defensive Stats

Last season, the Bills' defense was clicking, as it ranked second in the league with 17.9 points allowed per contest. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranked first with 5,106 total yards allowed (319.1 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, Buffalo was one of the best defenses in the league, ranking ninth in the NFL by surrendering 214.6 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked fifth with 6 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Bills ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,673 (104.6 per game) and 11th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.3).

Defensively, Buffalo ranked second in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 44.9%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it was seventh (37.5%).

