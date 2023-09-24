Take a look at the injury report for the New York Liberty (32-8), which currently includes only one player listed, as the Liberty ready for their NBA playoffs second round game 1 with the Connecticut Sun (27-13) at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM ET.

The Liberty enter this game following a 90-85 victory against the Mystics in overtime on Tuesday.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 4 2 1.2

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart is tops on her squad in both points (23) and rebounds (9.3) per contest, and also averages 3.8 assists. At the other end, she puts up 1.5 steals (eighth in the WNBA) and 1.6 blocked shots (third in the league).

Sabrina Ionescu puts up 17 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Defensively, she posts 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Courtney Vandersloot paces the Liberty at 8.1 assists per game, while also posting 3.5 rebounds and 10.5 points. She is first in the league in assists.

Jonquel Jones is putting up 11.3 points, 1.8 assists and 8.4 rebounds per contest.

Betnijah Laney is putting up 12.8 points, 2.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Liberty vs. Sun Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -8.5 163.5

