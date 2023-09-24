Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Patriots vs. Jets Game – Week 3
The New England Patriots (0-2) and the New York Jets (1-1) play on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in a clash of AFC East opponents, and here are best bets recommendations.
When is Patriots vs. Jets?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: New York 25 - New England 16
- The Patriots have a 59.7% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Patriots went 7-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 87.5% of those games).
- New England had a record of 5-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter (83.3%).
- The Jets were underdogs in 12 games last season and won five (41.7%) of those contests.
- New York was 5-7 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +124 or more on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: New York (+2.5)
- The Patriots beat the spread seven times in 17 games last year.
- New England's ATS record as at least 2.5-point favorites was 5-2-1 last year.
- Jets posted a 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- Against the spread, as underdogs of 2.5 points or greater, New York went 6-6 last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (36)
- These two teams averaged a combined 38.8 points per game a season ago, 2.8 more points than the over/under of 36 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 39 points per game last season, three more than the point total for this matchup.
- Last season, eight of the Patriots' games went over the point total.
- The Jets and their opponent combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.
