How to Watch the Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 24
Oswaldo Cabrera and the New York Yankees will square off against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees are eighth-best in baseball with 213 total home runs.
- New York is 21st in baseball with a .398 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees' .226 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.
- New York ranks 24th in runs scored with 646 (4.2 per game).
- The Yankees are 26th in MLB with a .303 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 average in baseball.
- New York's pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York has a 3.97 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.232).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Carlos Rodon gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.90 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Rodon has collected two quality starts this year.
- Rodon will look to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 innings per outing).
- He has given up at least one earned run in all of his outings.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/17/2023
|Pirates
|L 3-2
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Colin Selby
|9/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-1
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Home
|Michael King
|Kevin Gausman
|9/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-3
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|José Berríos
|9/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-1
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zac Gallen
|9/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Merrill Kelly
|9/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Michael King
|Kevin Gausman
|9/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|José Berríos
|9/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Chris Bassitt
|9/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Jordan Lyles
