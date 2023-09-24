Oswaldo Cabrera and the New York Yankees will square off against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are eighth-best in baseball with 213 total home runs.

New York is 21st in baseball with a .398 slugging percentage.

The Yankees' .226 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.

New York ranks 24th in runs scored with 646 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees are 26th in MLB with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 average in baseball.

New York's pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has a 3.97 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.232).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Carlos Rodon gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.90 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Rodon has collected two quality starts this year.

Rodon will look to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 innings per outing).

He has given up at least one earned run in all of his outings.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Pirates L 3-2 Away Carlos Rodón Colin Selby 9/19/2023 Blue Jays L 7-1 Home Clarke Schmidt Yusei Kikuchi 9/20/2023 Blue Jays L 6-1 Home Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/21/2023 Blue Jays W 5-3 Home Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/22/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-1 Home Luke Weaver Brandon Pfaadt 9/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Carlos Rodón Zac Gallen 9/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Clarke Schmidt Merrill Kelly 9/26/2023 Blue Jays - Away Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/27/2023 Blue Jays - Away Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Luke Weaver Chris Bassitt 9/29/2023 Royals - Away Carlos Rodón Jordan Lyles

