Zac Gallen will take the hill for the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73) on Sunday, September 24 versus the New York Yankees (78-76), who will answer with Carlos Rodon. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Yankees (+100). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 7 runs.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (16-8, 3.60 ERA) vs Rodon - NYY (3-6, 5.90 ERA)

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline Yankees Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 7

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 39 out of the 64 games, or 60.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have a record of 37-21 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (63.8% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were favored on the moneyline for three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (43.6%) in those games.

The Yankees have a mark of 19-24 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Yankees had a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 3-5-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

