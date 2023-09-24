Aaron Judge leads the New York Yankees (78-76) into a contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73) a game after he racked up three home runs in a 7-1 victory over the Diamondbacks. It begins at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (16-8) to the mound, while Carlos Rodon (3-6) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (16-8, 3.60 ERA) vs Rodon - NYY (3-6, 5.90 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

Rodon (3-6) takes the mound first for the Yankees in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.90 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 30-year-old has a 5.90 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings during 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .243 to his opponents.

Rodon has registered two quality starts this season.

Rodon will try to extend a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 frames per appearance).

He given up at least one earned run in all of his appearances in 2023.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks' Gallen (16-8) will make his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, a 4.66 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.123 in 32 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 18 times in 32 starts this season.

Gallen has 22 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 19th, 1.123 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 19th.

