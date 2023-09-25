According to oddsmakers, the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Monday, September 25, 2023 against the Los Angeles Rams (1-1). The game's over/under has been listed at 44 points.

The Bengals' betting insights and trends can be found below before they take on the Rams. The recent betting insights and trends for the Rams can be found in this article before they take on the Bengals.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals vs. Rams Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Bengals (-3) 44 -155 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bengals (-3) 43.5 -154 +130 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 3 Odds

Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, September 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bengals vs. Rams Betting Insights

Cincinnati was 12-2-1 against the spread last year.

Against the spread, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Bengals went 9-3-1 last season.

Out of 16 Cincinnati games last season, six hit the over.

Los Angeles posted a 6-10-1 record against the spread last season.

The Rams were 4-3-1 ATS last year when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Los Angeles had six of its 17 games go over the point total last season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.