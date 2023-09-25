Bills Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills have +1000 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-best in the league as of September 25.
Bills Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +150
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000
Buffalo Betting Insights
- Buffalo won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.
- A total of six Bills games last season hit the over.
- On the offensive side of the ball, Buffalo was a top-five unit last season, ranking second-best in the NFL by totaling 397.6 yards per game. It ranked sixth on defense (319.1 yards allowed per game).
- At home last year, the Bills were 7-1. Away, they were 6-2.
- In the AFC East the Bills were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 9-2.
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen passed for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), completing 63.3% of his throws, with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year.
- Allen also rushed for 762 yards and seven TDs.
- Stefon Diggs had 108 receptions for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.
- Latavius Murray rushed for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.
- Gabriel Davis had 48 receptions for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games.
- As a key defensive contributor, Matt Milano collected 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three interceptions in 15 games last year.
Bills Player Futures
2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|@ Jets
|L 22-16
|+15000
|2
|September 17
|Raiders
|W 38-10
|+15000
|3
|September 24
|@ Commanders
|W 37-3
|+12500
|4
|October 1
|Dolphins
|-
|+1000
|5
|October 8
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|6
|October 15
|Giants
|-
|+12500
|7
|October 22
|@ Patriots
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2500
|10
|November 13
|Broncos
|-
|+20000
|11
|November 19
|Jets
|-
|+15000
|12
|November 26
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|15
|December 17
|Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|16
|December 23
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 31
|Patriots
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1000
