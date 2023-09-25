Right now the New York Giants have been given +12500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

New York Betting Insights

New York put together a 13-4-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of seven Giants games last season went over the point total.

New York averaged 333.9 yards per game offensively last season (18th in NFL), and it allowed 358.2 yards per game (25th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Giants put up a 5-3-1 record at home and were 4-4 on the road last year.

New York had a 3-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-5-1 record as underdogs.

In the NFC East, the Giants won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 4-7-1.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), completing 67.2% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 16 games last year.

On the ground, Jones scored seven touchdowns and picked up 708 yards.

In 16 games, Saquon Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 TDs.

Also, Barkley had 57 catches for 338 yards and zero touchdowns.

Parris Campbell had 63 catches for 623 yards (36.6 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago with the Colts.

In the passing game, Darius Slayton scored two TDs, catching 46 balls for 724 yards (55.7 per game).

Bobby Okereke recorded 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Colts.

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +1000 2 September 17 @ Cardinals W 31-28 +50000 3 September 21 @ 49ers L 30-12 +550 4 October 2 Seahawks - +4000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +1000 6 October 15 @ Bills - +1000 7 October 22 Commanders - +12500 8 October 29 Jets - +15000 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +15000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1000 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +12500 12 November 26 Patriots - +8000 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +3500 15 December 17 @ Saints - +3500 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +8000 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

