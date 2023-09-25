As of now the New York Jets have been given +15000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +2200

+2200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

New York Betting Insights

New York went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, five Jets games hit the over.

New York ranked 25th in total offense this season (318.2 yards per game), but it thrived on defense, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 318.2 yards allowed per game.

The Jets went 3-5 at home last year and 4-5 away from home.

New York won only twice when favored (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.

The Jets won only twice in the AFC East (2-4) and went 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Jets Impact Players

On the ground, Dalvin Cook had eight touchdowns and 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) last year for the Vikings.

In the passing game, Cook scored two touchdowns, with 39 receptions for 295 yards.

In the passing game, Garrett Wilson scored four TDs, catching 83 balls for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game).

In the Packers' passing game a season ago, Allen Lazard scored six TDs, catching 60 balls for 788 yards (52.5 per game).

Zach Wilson threw for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), completing 54.5% of his throws, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games.

C.J. Mosley compiled one interception to go with 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.

Jets Player Futures

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills W 22-16 +1000 2 September 17 @ Cowboys L 30-10 +1000 3 September 24 Patriots L 15-10 +8000 4 October 1 Chiefs - +600 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +20000 6 October 15 Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +12500 9 November 6 Chargers - +2500 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +15000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +1000 12 November 24 Dolphins - +1000 13 December 3 Falcons - +5000 14 December 10 Texans - +40000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +1000 16 December 24 Commanders - +12500 17 December 28 @ Browns - +2200 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +8000

