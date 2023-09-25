Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
As of now the New York Jets have been given +15000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +2200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
New York Betting Insights
- New York went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, five Jets games hit the over.
- New York ranked 25th in total offense this season (318.2 yards per game), but it thrived on defense, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 318.2 yards allowed per game.
- The Jets went 3-5 at home last year and 4-5 away from home.
- New York won only twice when favored (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.
- The Jets won only twice in the AFC East (2-4) and went 5-7 in the AFC overall.
Jets Impact Players
- On the ground, Dalvin Cook had eight touchdowns and 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) last year for the Vikings.
- In the passing game, Cook scored two touchdowns, with 39 receptions for 295 yards.
- In the passing game, Garrett Wilson scored four TDs, catching 83 balls for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game).
- In the Packers' passing game a season ago, Allen Lazard scored six TDs, catching 60 balls for 788 yards (52.5 per game).
- Zach Wilson threw for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), completing 54.5% of his throws, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games.
- C.J. Mosley compiled one interception to go with 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.
Jets Player Futures
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|W 22-16
|+1000
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|L 30-10
|+1000
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|L 15-10
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+1000
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1000
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+2200
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of September 25 at 5:18 AM ET.
