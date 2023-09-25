In Week 3 action at Raymond James Stadium, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans will be up against the Philadelphia Eagles defense and Darius Slay. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this matchup between the Tampa Bay pass catchers against the Eagles' pass defense.

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: ABC

ABC

Mike Evans Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles 35.7 17.9 7 42 8.99

Mike Evans vs. Darius Slay Insights

Mike Evans & the Buccaneers' Offense

Mike Evans has collected 12 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 237 (118.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 18 times and has two touchdowns.

Through the air, Tampa Bay is bottom-10 in passing yards this year, placing seventh-last in the NFL with 486 total passing yards (243 per game). It also ranks seventh in yards per attempt (7.1).

The Buccaneers have had one of the lesser scoring offenses in the league, ranking 26th in the NFL by posting 23.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 30th in the NFL with 339.5 total yards per contest.

Tampa Bay, which is averaging 34 pass attempts per game, ranks 19th in the league.

In the red zone, the Buccaneers pass the ball less often than most of the league, throwing eight times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (53.3% red-zone pass rate), which ranks eighth in the NFL.

Darius Slay & the Eagles' Defense

Darius Slay has a team-leading one interception to go along with nine tackles and four passes defended.

In terms of passing yards allowed, Philadelphia is 16th in the league at 652 (326 per game).

The Eagles' points-against average on defense is 24 per game, eighth-best in the NFL.

One player has collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Mike Evans vs. Darius Slay Advanced Stats

Mike Evans Darius Slay Rec. Targets 18 16 Def. Targets Receptions 12 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 19.8 11 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 237 9 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 118.5 4.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 91 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 0 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

