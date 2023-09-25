Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 25
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (78-77) matching up with the Arizona Diamondbacks (82-73) at 1:05 PM ET (on September 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (12-7) to the mound, while Clarke Schmidt (9-9) will get the nod for the Yankees.
Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The past 10 Yankees contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Yankees have been victorious in 24, or 42.9%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, New York has won 17 of 38 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- New York scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (647 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Yankees have the eighth-best ERA (3.97) in the majors this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 19
|Blue Jays
|L 7-1
|Clarke Schmidt vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 20
|Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 21
|Blue Jays
|W 5-3
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 22
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-1
|Luke Weaver vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 24
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-1
|Carlos Rodón vs Zac Gallen
|September 25
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Merrill Kelly
|September 26
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 27
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 28
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Chris Bassitt
|September 29
|@ Royals
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Jordan Lyles
|September 30
|@ Royals
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs TBA
