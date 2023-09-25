The Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees will meet on Monday at Yankee Stadium, at 1:05 PM ET, with Corbin Carroll and Gleyber Torres -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 213 home runs.

New York ranks 21st in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York has scored 647 runs (just 4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Yankees rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

New York has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.

New York has pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.232 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees' Clarke Schmidt (9-9) will make his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

He has earned a quality start five times in 30 starts this season.

Schmidt has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 31 chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Blue Jays L 7-1 Home Clarke Schmidt Yusei Kikuchi 9/20/2023 Blue Jays L 6-1 Home Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/21/2023 Blue Jays W 5-3 Home Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/22/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-1 Home Luke Weaver Brandon Pfaadt 9/24/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-1 Home Carlos Rodón Zac Gallen 9/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Clarke Schmidt Merrill Kelly 9/26/2023 Blue Jays - Away Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/27/2023 Blue Jays - Away Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Luke Weaver Chris Bassitt 9/29/2023 Royals - Away Carlos Rodón Jordan Lyles 9/30/2023 Royals - Away Clarke Schmidt -

