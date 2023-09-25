When the Arizona Diamondbacks (82-73) and New York Yankees (78-77) match up in the series rubber match at Yankee Stadium on Monday, September 25, Merrill Kelly will get the ball for the Diamondbacks, while the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt to the hill. The game will begin at 1:05 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Yankees (+105). The matchup's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (12-7, 3.48 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (9-9, 4.65 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline Yankees Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Yankees versus Diamondbacks game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (+105) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Aaron Judge hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 40 out of the 65 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have gone 30-18 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Diamondbacks have a 2-2 record across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (42.9%) in those contests.

The Yankees have a mark of 17-21 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.