The Arizona Diamondbacks (82-73) and New York Yankees (78-77) play a rubber match on Monday at 1:05 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (12-7) to the mound, while Clarke Schmidt (9-9) will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (12-7, 3.48 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (9-9, 4.65 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt (9-9) is going for his 10th victory when he takes the mound first for the Yankees in his 31st start of the season. He's put together a 4.65 ERA in 151 2/3 innings pitched, with 143 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.65, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 games this season. Opponents have a .265 batting average against him.

Schmidt heads into the outing with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Schmidt will try to build upon a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 innings per appearance).

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks' Kelly (12-7) will make his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.48, a 2.72 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.201 in 28 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 17 times in 28 starts this season.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in 27 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 28 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 34-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.48), 24th in WHIP (1.201), and 17th in K/9 (9.6).

