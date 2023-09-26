Giancarlo Stanton vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday, Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees take on the Toronto Blue Jays and Kevin Gausman, with the first pitch at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on September 22 against the Diamondbacks) he went 1-for-4.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Blue Jays
|Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds
|Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .189 with 11 doubles, 24 home runs and 40 walks.
- Stanton has gotten at least one hit in 52.0% of his games this year (51 of 98), with at least two hits 15 times (15.3%).
- Looking at the 98 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 23 of them (23.5%), and in 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Stanton has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (33.7%), with more than one RBI in 18 of them (18.4%).
- In 36.7% of his games this year (36 of 98), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Yankees Players vs the Blue Jays
- Click Here for Aaron Judge
- Click Here for Oswaldo Cabrera
- Click Here for Oswald Peraza
- Click Here for Estevan Florial
- Click Here for DJ LeMahieu
- Click Here for Gleyber Torres
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|48
|.189
|AVG
|.189
|.267
|OBP
|.279
|.417
|SLG
|.422
|16
|XBH
|19
|12
|HR
|12
|29
|RBI
|29
|54/18
|K/BB
|63/22
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Blue Jays rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (190 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Gausman (12-9) out for his 31st start of the season. He is 12-9 with a 3.29 ERA and 232 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.29), 24th in WHIP (1.197), and second in K/9 (11.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.