Giants Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The New York Giants at the moment have +12500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Watch the Giants this season on Fubo!
Giants Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +2800
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Giants to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
New York Betting Insights
- New York compiled a 13-4-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Giants and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
- Offensively, New York ranked 18th in the NFL with 333.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per contest).
- Last year the Giants were 5-3-1 at home and 4-4 away.
- New York picked up three wins as the favorite (in five games) and six wins as an underdog (12 games).
- In the NFC East, the Giants won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 4-7-1.
Giants Impact Players
- Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), completing 67.2% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 16 games last year.
- Also, Jones ran for 708 yards and seven TDs.
- In 16 games, Saquon Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 TDs.
- In the passing game, Barkley scored zero touchdowns, with 57 receptions for 338 yards.
- In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).
- Darius Slayton had 46 catches for 724 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.
- As a playmaker on defense, Bobby Okereke posted 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Colts last year.
Bet on Giants to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants Player Futures
2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cowboys
|L 40-0
|+1000
|2
|September 17
|@ Cardinals
|W 31-28
|+50000
|3
|September 21
|@ 49ers
|L 30-12
|+550
|4
|October 2
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|5
|October 8
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+900
|6
|October 15
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|7
|October 22
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|8
|October 29
|Jets
|-
|+15000
|9
|November 5
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|11
|November 19
|@ Commanders
|-
|+12500
|12
|November 26
|Patriots
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 11
|Packers
|-
|+3500
|15
|December 17
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 25
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|17
|December 31
|Rams
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|Eagles
|-
|+700
Odds are current as of September 26 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.