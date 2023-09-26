Isiah Kiner-Falefa vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .242 with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 59 of 105 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- Looking at the 105 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (5.7%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI in 21.0% of his games this year (22 of 105), with two or more RBI nine times (8.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|53
|.234
|AVG
|.249
|.285
|OBP
|.325
|.352
|SLG
|.335
|10
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|23
|25/9
|K/BB
|43/19
|6
|SB
|7
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (190 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 31st of the season. He is 12-9 with a 3.29 ERA and 232 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks eighth, 1.197 WHIP ranks 24th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
