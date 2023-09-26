In Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals, the New York Liberty will be seeking a win against Connecticut Sun.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Sun matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Liberty have won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 22 times.

The Sun have put together a 23-19-0 ATS record so far this season.

New York has covered the spread nine times this season (9-12 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Connecticut has been an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

So far this season, 23 out of the Liberty's 41 games have hit the over.

The Sun and their opponents have combined to hit the over 23 out of 42 times this year.

