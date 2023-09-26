Oswaldo Cabrera vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.368 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the New York Yankees play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .218 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 25 walks.
- Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has homered in 5.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in 22 games this season (24.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (32.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|46
|.194
|AVG
|.241
|.223
|OBP
|.339
|.299
|SLG
|.326
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|18
|32/4
|K/BB
|33/21
|3
|SB
|5
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (190 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 31st of the season. He is 12-9 with a 3.29 ERA and 232 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks eighth, 1.197 WHIP ranks 24th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second.
