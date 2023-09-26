On Tuesday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.368 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the New York Yankees play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .218 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 25 walks.

Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has homered in 5.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Cabrera has driven in a run in 22 games this season (24.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 games this year (32.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 46 .194 AVG .241 .223 OBP .339 .299 SLG .326 8 XBH 8 3 HR 2 10 RBI 18 32/4 K/BB 33/21 3 SB 5

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings