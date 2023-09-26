Yankees vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (87-69) versus the New York Yankees (79-77) at Rogers Centre is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Blue Jays. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on September 26.
The Blue Jays will give the nod to Kevin Gausman (12-9) against the Yankees and Michael King (4-7).
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.
- The Yankees have been victorious in 25, or 43.9%, of the 57 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- New York has a mark of 5-8 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- New York scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (653 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Yankees have the eighth-best ERA (3.97) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 21
|Blue Jays
|W 5-3
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 22
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-1
|Luke Weaver vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 24
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-1
|Carlos Rodón vs Zac Gallen
|September 25
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Clarke Schmidt vs Merrill Kelly
|September 26
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 27
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 28
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Chris Bassitt
|September 29
|@ Royals
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Jordan Lyles
|September 30
|@ Royals
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs TBA
|October 1
|@ Royals
|-
|Michael King vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.