Tuesday's contest that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (87-69) versus the New York Yankees (79-77) at Rogers Centre is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Blue Jays. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on September 26.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Kevin Gausman (12-9) against the Yankees and Michael King (4-7).

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have been victorious in 25, or 43.9%, of the 57 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

New York has a mark of 5-8 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

New York scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (653 total, 4.2 per game).

The Yankees have the eighth-best ERA (3.97) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule