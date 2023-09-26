Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees hit the field on Tuesday at Rogers Centre against Kevin Gausman, who is starting for the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch will be at 7:07 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 215 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

New York ranks 20th in the majors with a .399 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York ranks 24th in the majors with 653 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .304 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Yankees rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

New York strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.97 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.233 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Michael King (4-7) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.

King has made three starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 2 frames when he pitches.

He has finished 30 appearances without allowing an earned run in 47 chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Blue Jays L 6-1 Home Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/21/2023 Blue Jays W 5-3 Home Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/22/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-1 Home Luke Weaver Brandon Pfaadt 9/24/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-1 Home Carlos Rodón Zac Gallen 9/25/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Merrill Kelly 9/26/2023 Blue Jays - Away Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/27/2023 Blue Jays - Away Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Luke Weaver Chris Bassitt 9/29/2023 Royals - Away Carlos Rodón Jordan Lyles 9/30/2023 Royals - Away Clarke Schmidt - 10/1/2023 Royals - Away Michael King -

