Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will lead the charge for the Toronto Blue Jays (87-69) on Tuesday, September 26, when they take on Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (79-77) at Rogers Centre at 7:07 PM ET.

The Yankees have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Blue Jays (-160). The over/under for the matchup is set at 7 runs.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman - TOR (12-9, 3.29 ERA) vs Michael King - NYY (4-7, 2.66 ERA)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Blue Jays Moneyline Yankees Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 7 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have been favored 106 times and won 59, or 55.7%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have gone 29-21 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (58% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays were favored on the moneyline in five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Yankees have won in 25, or 43.9%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

