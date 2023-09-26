The Toronto Blue Jays (87-69) and New York Yankees (79-77) square off on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (12-9) to the mound, while Michael King (4-7) will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • TV: SNET
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Venue: Rogers Centre
  • Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (12-9, 3.29 ERA) vs King - NYY (4-7, 2.66 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael King

  • King gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 4-7 with a 2.66 ERA and 121 strikeouts over 94 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has a 2.66 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings over 47 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
  • King enters the outing with one quality start under his belt this season.
  • King will try to secure his fourth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging two innings per appearance.
  • In 30 of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Michael King vs. Blue Jays

  • He will match up with a Blue Jays offense that ranks eighth in the league with 1368 total hits (on a .256 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .415 (14th in the league) with 180 total home runs (16th in MLB play).
  • Head-to-head against the Blue Jays this season, King has pitched 10 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on seven hits while striking out 14.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kevin Gausman

  • The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Gausman (12-9) for his 31st start of the season.
  • The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.29 and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .236 in 30 games this season.
  • He has 19 quality starts in 30 chances this season.
  • Gausman has made 24 starts of five or more innings in 30 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.
  • In 30 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.
  • Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.29), 24th in WHIP (1.197), and second in K/9 (11.7).

Kevin Gausman vs. Yankees

  • The Yankees have scored 653 runs this season, which ranks 24th in MLB. They have 1157 hits, 29th in baseball, with 215 home runs (eighth in the league).
  • The Yankees have gone 11-for-69 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in three games against the right-hander this season.

