Yankees vs. Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 26
The Toronto Blue Jays (87-69) and New York Yankees (79-77) square off on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Rogers Centre.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (12-9) to the mound, while Michael King (4-7) will answer the bell for the Yankees.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (12-9, 3.29 ERA) vs King - NYY (4-7, 2.66 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael King
- King gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 4-7 with a 2.66 ERA and 121 strikeouts over 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 2.66 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings over 47 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
- King enters the outing with one quality start under his belt this season.
- King will try to secure his fourth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging two innings per appearance.
- In 30 of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Michael King vs. Blue Jays
- He will match up with a Blue Jays offense that ranks eighth in the league with 1368 total hits (on a .256 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .415 (14th in the league) with 180 total home runs (16th in MLB play).
- Head-to-head against the Blue Jays this season, King has pitched 10 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on seven hits while striking out 14.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kevin Gausman
- The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Gausman (12-9) for his 31st start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.29 and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .236 in 30 games this season.
- He has 19 quality starts in 30 chances this season.
- Gausman has made 24 starts of five or more innings in 30 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.
- In 30 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.29), 24th in WHIP (1.197), and second in K/9 (11.7).
Kevin Gausman vs. Yankees
- The Yankees have scored 653 runs this season, which ranks 24th in MLB. They have 1157 hits, 29th in baseball, with 215 home runs (eighth in the league).
- The Yankees have gone 11-for-69 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in three games against the right-hander this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.