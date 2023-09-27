Aaron Judge and his .545 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (143 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios on September 27 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Explore More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge has 15 doubles, 35 home runs and 83 walks while hitting .266.

In 58.8% of his games this year (60 of 102), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (21.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 26.5% of his games this year, and 8.0% of his plate appearances.

In 37.3% of his games this year, Judge has tallied at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 53.9% of his games this year (55 of 102), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (14.7%) he has scored more than once.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 49 .249 AVG .284 .376 OBP .430 .562 SLG .651 24 XBH 26 17 HR 18 37 RBI 34 65/39 K/BB 61/44 1 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings