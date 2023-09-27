Currently the Buffalo Bills have the fourth-best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl, listed at +900.

Watch the Bills this season on Fubo!

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bills to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo compiled a 7-8-0 ATS record last year.

Bills games hit the over six out of 16 times last season.

Buffalo ranked sixth in total defense last year (319.1 yards allowed per game), but it excelled on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 397.6 total yards per game.

Last year the Bills were 7-1 at home and 6-2 away.

In the AFC East the Bills were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 9-2.

Bills Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Josh Allen passed for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.3%.

Allen also rushed for 762 yards and seven TDs.

In the passing game, Stefon Diggs scored 11 TDs, catching 108 balls for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game).

On the ground, Latavius Murray scored six touchdowns a season ago and picked up 760 yards (58.5 per game).

In the passing game, Gabriel Davis scored seven TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 836 yards (55.7 per game).

On defense last year, Matt Milano helped keep opposing offenses in check with three interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended in 15 games.

Bet on Bills to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Bills Player Futures

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets L 22-16 +15000 2 September 17 Raiders W 38-10 +15000 3 September 24 @ Commanders W 37-3 +12500 4 October 1 Dolphins - +900 5 October 8 Jaguars - +3000 6 October 15 Giants - +12500 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +8000 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +10000 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +1800 10 November 13 Broncos - +20000 11 November 19 Jets - +15000 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +600 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1000 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2500 17 December 31 Patriots - +8000 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +900

Odds are current as of September 27 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.