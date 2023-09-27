DJ LeMahieu and his .391 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios on September 27 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .243 with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 57 walks.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 68.2% of his 132 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.4% of those games.

Looking at the 132 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (10.6%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.3% of his games this season, LeMahieu has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1%.

He has scored in 34.1% of his games this season (45 of 132), with two or more runs six times (4.5%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 63 .246 AVG .239 .345 OBP .304 .398 SLG .382 20 XBH 19 8 HR 7 24 RBI 20 66/34 K/BB 55/23 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings