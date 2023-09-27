DJ LeMahieu vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DJ LeMahieu and his .391 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios on September 27 at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .243 with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 57 walks.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 68.2% of his 132 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.4% of those games.
- Looking at the 132 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (10.6%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.3% of his games this season, LeMahieu has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1%.
- He has scored in 34.1% of his games this season (45 of 132), with two or more runs six times (4.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|63
|.246
|AVG
|.239
|.345
|OBP
|.304
|.398
|SLG
|.382
|20
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|20
|66/34
|K/BB
|55/23
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Berrios (11-11) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 32nd start of the season. He has a 3.58 ERA in 183 2/3 innings pitched, with 174 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.58), 19th in WHIP (1.181), and 27th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.