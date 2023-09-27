The New York Jets at the moment have the 26th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +15000.

Watch the Jets this season on Fubo!

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +2200

+2200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Jets to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New York Betting Insights

New York compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of five Jets games last season went over the point total.

New York sported the 25th-ranked offense last year (318.2 yards per game), and it was even better on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with only 311.1 yards allowed per game.

The Jets went 3-5 at home last year and 4-5 on the road.

As a favorite last season New York picked up just two victories (2-3). As the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.

The Jets won only twice in the AFC East (2-4) and went 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Jets Impact Players

On the ground, Dalvin Cook had eight touchdowns and 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) last year with the Vikings.

Cook also had 39 catches for 295 yards and two TDs.

Garrett Wilson had 83 receptions for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

In the Packers' passing game a season ago, Allen Lazard scored six TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 788 yards (52.5 per game).

Zach Wilson threw for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), completing 54.5% of his passes, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games.

As a playmaker on defense, C.J. Mosley totaled 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception in 17 games last year.

Bet on Jets to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Jets Player Futures

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills W 22-16 +900 2 September 17 @ Cowboys L 30-10 +1000 3 September 24 Patriots L 15-10 +8000 4 October 1 Chiefs - +600 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +20000 6 October 15 Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +12500 9 November 6 Chargers - +2500 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +15000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +900 12 November 24 Dolphins - +900 13 December 3 Falcons - +5000 14 December 10 Texans - +40000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +900 16 December 24 Commanders - +12500 17 December 28 @ Browns - +2500 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +8000

Odds are current as of September 27 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.