Oswald Peraza -- with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on September 27 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is batting .191 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

In 23 of 47 games this year (48.9%) Peraza has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (10.6%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 47 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In 23.4% of his games this year, Peraza has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.4%.

In 11 games this year (23.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 24 .184 AVG .198 .253 OBP .286 .263 SLG .284 4 XBH 5 1 HR 1 8 RBI 6 21/5 K/BB 23/7 2 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings