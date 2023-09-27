Oswaldo Cabrera -- batting .237 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on September 27 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .215 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 25 walks.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in 44 of 90 games this season (48.9%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (13.3%).

He has hit a home run in 5.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Cabrera has driven home a run in 22 games this year (24.4%), including more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored a run in 29 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 47 .194 AVG .234 .223 OBP .331 .299 SLG .317 8 XBH 8 3 HR 2 10 RBI 18 32/4 K/BB 34/21 3 SB 5

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings