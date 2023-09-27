Oswaldo Cabrera vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oswaldo Cabrera -- batting .237 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on September 27 at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .215 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 25 walks.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in 44 of 90 games this season (48.9%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (13.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 5.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Cabrera has driven home a run in 22 games this year (24.4%), including more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored a run in 29 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|47
|.194
|AVG
|.234
|.223
|OBP
|.331
|.299
|SLG
|.317
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|18
|32/4
|K/BB
|34/21
|3
|SB
|5
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.77 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 32nd of the season. He is 11-11 with a 3.58 ERA and 174 strikeouts through 183 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.58), 19th in WHIP (1.181), and 27th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.