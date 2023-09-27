Wednesday's contest features the Toronto Blue Jays (87-70) and the New York Yankees (80-77) squaring off at Rogers Centre in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-2 victory for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on September 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (11-11) to the mound, while Gerrit Cole (14-4) will take the ball for the Yankees.

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 4, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The previous 10 Yankees contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Yankees have been victorious in 26, or 44.8%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has been victorious 24 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

New York scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (655 total, 4.2 per game).

The Yankees have the seventh-best ERA (3.95) in the majors this season.

