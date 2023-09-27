Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays play Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 216 home runs.

New York is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.

New York has scored 655 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Yankees rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

New York strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.

New York has pitched to a 3.95 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.231 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole (14-4) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in eight innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 23 of them.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 32 chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/21/2023 Blue Jays W 5-3 Home Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/22/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-1 Home Luke Weaver Brandon Pfaadt 9/24/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-1 Home Carlos Rodón Zac Gallen 9/25/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Merrill Kelly 9/26/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Away Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/27/2023 Blue Jays - Away Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Luke Weaver Chris Bassitt 9/29/2023 Royals - Away Carlos Rodón Jordan Lyles 9/30/2023 Royals - Away Clarke Schmidt Jordan Lyles 10/1/2023 Royals - Away Michael King Zack Greinke

