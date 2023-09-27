On Wednesday, September 27, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Toronto Blue Jays (87-70) host Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (80-77) at Rogers Centre. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at -105. The contest's over/under is set at 7 runs.

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Time: 7:07 PM ET

TV: SNET

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Rogers Centre

Probable Pitchers: Jose Berrios - TOR (11-11, 3.58 ERA) vs Gerrit Cole - NYY (14-4, 2.75 ERA)

Blue Jays Moneyline Yankees Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 7 Bet on this game with BetMGM

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 107 times this season and won 59, or 55.1%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a 59-48 record (winning 55.1% of their games).

Toronto has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays have a 4-1 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Yankees have been victorious in 26, or 44.8%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win 24 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Yankees had a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+280) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+155) Oswald Peraza 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+260) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

