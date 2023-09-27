Player props are listed for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Gleyber Torres, among others, when the Toronto Blue Jays host the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has collected 158 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.346/.457 so far this year.

Torres will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double and two walks.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 25 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 94 hits with 15 doubles, 35 home runs, 83 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.402/.605 so far this year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 22 4-for-4 3 3 6 14 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 21 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Berrios Stats

The Blue Jays' Jose Berrios (11-11) will make his 32nd start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 15 times in 31 starts this season.

Berrios has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 31 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 29-year-old's 3.58 ERA ranks 17th, 1.181 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 27th.

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Sep. 21 5.2 7 4 4 6 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 15 7.0 5 0 0 8 0 vs. Royals Sep. 10 7.0 5 2 2 7 2 at Athletics Sep. 4 6.0 4 2 2 7 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 29 6.0 6 5 5 2 2

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 28 doubles, 26 home runs, 65 walks and 94 RBI (155 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.345/.445 so far this season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 24 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 at Rays Sep. 23 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Sep. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Sep. 21 0-for-1 0 0 1 0 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 152 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He's slashing .255/.326/.403 so far this year.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 24 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 at Rays Sep. 23 1-for-6 1 0 2 2 0 at Rays Sep. 22 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 at Yankees Sep. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

