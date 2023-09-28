Aaron Judge vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Aaron Judge and his .545 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (138 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt on September 28 at 7:07 PM ET.
He smacked two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge has 15 doubles, 37 home runs and 85 walks while hitting .269.
- Judge has picked up a hit in 61 of 103 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.
- He has homered in 27.2% of his games in 2023 (28 of 103), and 8.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Judge has had at least one RBI in 37.9% of his games this season (39 of 103), with more than one RBI 18 times (17.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 56 of 103 games this season, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|50
|.249
|AVG
|.291
|.376
|OBP
|.438
|.562
|SLG
|.686
|24
|XBH
|28
|17
|HR
|20
|37
|RBI
|38
|65/39
|K/BB
|62/46
|1
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.78 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 33rd of the season. He is 15-8 with a 3.74 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 192 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.74), 19th in WHIP (1.180), and 30th in K/9 (8.1) among pitchers who qualify.
