Aaron Judge and his .545 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (138 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt on September 28 at 7:07 PM ET.

He smacked two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge has 15 doubles, 37 home runs and 85 walks while hitting .269.

Judge has picked up a hit in 61 of 103 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has homered in 27.2% of his games in 2023 (28 of 103), and 8.3% of his trips to the dish.

Judge has had at least one RBI in 37.9% of his games this season (39 of 103), with more than one RBI 18 times (17.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 56 of 103 games this season, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 50 .249 AVG .291 .376 OBP .438 .562 SLG .686 24 XBH 28 17 HR 20 37 RBI 38 65/39 K/BB 62/46 1 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings