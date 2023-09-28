New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Erie County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Erie County, New York? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Erie County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Jamestown High School at Hutchinson Central Technical High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Maryvale Senior High School at Iroquois Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Elma, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lancaster High School at Bennett School of Innovative Technology
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Sweet Home Senior High School at Orchard Park High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Orchard Park, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Depew High School at Lackawanna Senior High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Lackawanna, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
