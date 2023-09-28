Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Erie County, New York? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Erie County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Jamestown High School at Hutchinson Central Technical High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28

7:00 PM ET on September 28 Location: Buffalo, NY

Buffalo, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Maryvale Senior High School at Iroquois Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Elma, NY

Elma, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Lancaster High School at Bennett School of Innovative Technology

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Buffalo, NY

Buffalo, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Sweet Home Senior High School at Orchard Park High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 30

1:00 PM ET on September 30 Location: Orchard Park, NY

Orchard Park, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Depew High School at Lackawanna Senior High School