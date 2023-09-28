The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Thursday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Blue Jays.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .191 with 12 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks.

In 53.0% of his 100 games this season, Stanton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 23.0% of his games in 2023 (23 of 100), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Stanton has driven home a run in 34 games this year (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 36.0% of his games this year (36 of 100), with two or more runs six times (6.0%).

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 50 .189 AVG .193 .267 OBP .282 .417 SLG .422 16 XBH 20 12 HR 12 29 RBI 31 54/18 K/BB 67/23 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings