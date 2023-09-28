As of September 28 the New York Giants' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +12500, place them 23rd in the NFL.

Watch the Giants this season on Fubo!

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +2800

+2800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Giants to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Giants Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Giants considerably lower (23rd in the league) than the computer rankings do (17th).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Giants have experienced the eighth-biggest change this season, dropping from +6600 at the beginning to +12500.

With odds of +12500, the Giants have been given a 0.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

New York Betting Insights

New York hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

The Giants have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.

The Giants have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.

New York has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Giants rank fifth-worst in total offense (253.3 yards per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 24th with 361.7 yards allowed per contest.

It's been a hard stretch for the Giants, who rank second-worst in scoring offense (14.3 points per game) and third-worst in scoring defense (32.7 points per game allowed) in 2023.

Giants Impact Players

In three games, Daniel Jones has passed for 562 yards (187.3 per game), with two TDs and four INTs, and completing 64.9%.

On the ground, Jones has scored one touchdown and gained 107 yards.

In two games, Saquon Barkley has run for 114 yards (57.0 per game) and one TD.

In the passing game, Barkley has scored one time, with nine catches for 41 yards.

In the passing game, Darren Waller has scored zero times, catching 12 balls for 132 yards (44.0 per game).

In the passing game, Darius Slayton has scored zero times, catching nine balls for 109 yards (36.3 per game).

On defense, Micah McFadden has helped lead the way with 24 tackles and 5.0 TFL in three games.

Bet on Giants to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +1000 2 September 17 @ Cardinals W 31-28 +50000 3 September 21 @ 49ers L 30-12 +550 4 October 2 Seahawks - +4000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +900 6 October 15 @ Bills - +900 7 October 22 Commanders - +12500 8 October 29 Jets - +15000 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +15000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1000 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +12500 12 November 26 Patriots - +8000 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +4000 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +10000 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

Odds are current as of September 28 at 7:12 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.