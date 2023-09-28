Gleyber Torres vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on September 28 at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 159 hits and an OBP of .346, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .455.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
- Torres enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .263.
- Torres has reached base via a hit in 110 games this season (of 154 played), and had multiple hits in 44 of those games.
- In 15.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Torres has an RBI in 45 of 154 games this season, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 69 games this season (44.8%), including 16 multi-run games (10.4%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|72
|.273
|AVG
|.272
|.350
|OBP
|.342
|.478
|SLG
|.432
|29
|XBH
|26
|16
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|28
|51/36
|K/BB
|46/30
|7
|SB
|6
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 193 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (15-8) out to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 15-8 with a 3.74 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 192 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.180 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 30th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.