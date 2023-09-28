New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Herkimer County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Herkimer County, New York this week? We've got you covered.
Herkimer County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Central Valley Academy at Newburgh Free Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Newburgh, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Camden High School at Central Valley Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Ilion, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Markham Senior High School at Beaver River Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Beaver Falls, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
