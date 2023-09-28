Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Jets right now have +15000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +2200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Jets Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Jets are 26th in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+15000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (15th-best).
- The Jets' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +1800 at the beginning of the season to +15000, the sixth-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of the Jets winning the Super Bowl, based on their +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.
New York Betting Insights
- New York hasn won once against the spread this season.
- The Jets have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.
- The Jets have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.
- New York has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.
- While the Jets rank 20th in total defense with 351.3 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly less successful on offense, ranking worst (225.0 yards per game).
- The Jets rank worst in scoring offense (14.0 points per game), but they've been slightly better on defense, ranking 12th with 20.3 points allowed per contest.
Jets Impact Players
- In three games, Garrett Wilson has 12 catches for 165 yards (55.0 per game) and two TDs.
- In three games, Zach Wilson has thrown for 467 yards (155.7 per game), with two touchdowns and four interceptions, completing 52.4%.
- On the ground, Zach Wilson has scored zero TDs and accumulated 43 yards.
- In three games, Breece Hall has run for 154 yards (51.3 per game) and zero scores.
- In the passing game, Allen Lazard has scored zero times, catching seven balls for 108 yards (36.0 per game).
- Jordan Whitehead has registered three picks to go with 21 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended in three games for the Jets.
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|W 22-16
|+900
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|L 30-10
|+1000
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|L 15-10
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+2500
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:13 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
