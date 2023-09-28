New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Onondaga County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Onondaga County, New York, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Onondaga County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School at Cicero-North Syracuse High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Cicero, NY
- Conference: Salt City - Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Bishop Ludden Senior High School at Skaneateles Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Skaneateles, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homer Senior High School at Westhill Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- Conference: Onondaga - Liberty American
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Tully JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Tully, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Onondaga Senior High School at South Lewis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Turin, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
AuSable Valley Central High School at Peru Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Peru, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Morrisville Senior High School at Bishop Grimes Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: East Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liverpool High School at Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
