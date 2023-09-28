In Onondaga County, New York, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Onondaga County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School at Cicero-North Syracuse High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 28

Cicero, NY Conference: Salt City - Metro

Friday

Bishop Ludden Senior High School at Skaneateles Senior High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29

Homer Senior High School at Westhill Senior High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29

Syracuse, NY Conference: Onondaga - Liberty American

TBD at Tully JrSr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Onondaga Senior High School at South Lewis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

AuSable Valley Central High School at Peru Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

Saturday

Morrisville Senior High School at Bishop Grimes Senior High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 30

Liverpool High School at Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse