New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Orange County, New York? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Orange County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Central Valley Academy at Newburgh Free Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Newburgh, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Washingtonville Senior High School at New Paltz Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: New Paltz, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Bush Senior High School at Goshen Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Goshen, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
