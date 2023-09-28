After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Oswald Peraza and the New York Yankees take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt) at 7:07 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is batting .188 with seven doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

Peraza has had a hit in 23 of 48 games this year (47.9%), including multiple hits five times (10.4%).

In 48 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Peraza has driven in a run in 11 games this season (22.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.3%).

In 12 games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 25 .184 AVG .190 .253 OBP .284 .263 SLG .274 4 XBH 5 1 HR 1 8 RBI 6 21/5 K/BB 25/8 2 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings