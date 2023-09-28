Oswaldo Cabrera vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Oswaldo Cabrera -- with an on-base percentage of .158 in his past 10 games, 121 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on September 28 at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has 11 doubles, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .212.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in 44 of 91 games this year (48.4%), including 12 multi-hit games (13.2%).
- In five games this year, he has hit a home run (5.5%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Cabrera has driven in a run in 22 games this year (24.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 29 of 91 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|48
|.194
|AVG
|.228
|.223
|OBP
|.324
|.299
|SLG
|.309
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|18
|32/4
|K/BB
|35/21
|3
|SB
|5
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (15-8) out to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 15-8 with a 3.74 ERA and 174 strikeouts through 192 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.74), 19th in WHIP (1.180), and 30th in K/9 (8.1) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.