The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-2) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Temple Owls (2-2) on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in an AAC battle.

Tulsa has the 94th-ranked scoring offense this season (22.8 points per game), and has been worse on defense, ranking 23rd-worst with 32.5 points allowed per game. Temple's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, generating 19.8 points per game, which ranks 18th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 83rd with 26.8 points allowed per contest.

We will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Tulsa vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Tulsa vs. Temple Key Statistics

Tulsa Temple 352 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.5 (90th) 426.3 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.5 (83rd) 170.5 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 107.5 (116th) 181.5 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258 (49th) 12 (130th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (69th) 8 (18th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (119th)

Tulsa Stats Leaders

Cardell Williams has racked up 596 yards (149 ypg) on 38-of-65 passing with five touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Anthony Watkins, has carried the ball 58 times for 243 yards (60.8 per game), scoring one time.

Jordan Ford has carried the ball 49 times for 215 yards (53.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Marquis Shoulders' team-leading 207 yards as a receiver have come on 11 catches (out of 21 targets) with three touchdowns.

Devan Williams has reeled in 14 passes while averaging 47.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Kamdyn Benjamin has a total of 121 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing eight passes.

Temple Stats Leaders

E.J. Warner has compiled 1,000 yards (250 ypg) while completing 53.2% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Joquez Smith has carried the ball 30 times for 191 yards, with one touchdown.

Darvon Hubbard has rushed for 115 yards on 23 carries with one touchdown, while also catching seven passes for 94 yards.

Amad Anderson Jr.'s 297 receiving yards (74.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 21 catches on 31 targets.

Dante Wright has caught 15 passes and compiled 177 receiving yards (44.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Zae Baines' 32 targets have resulted in 12 grabs for 152 yards.

