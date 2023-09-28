Chris Bassitt will start for the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET at Rogers Centre.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 218 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

New York ranks 21st in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York ranks 24th in the majors with 661 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an OBP of just .304 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

New York averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.

New York has the seventh-best ERA (3.92) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.225 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Luke Weaver (3-5) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he allowed four hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Weaver has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 24 chances this season, and averages 4.3 frames when he pitches.

In 28 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-1 Home Luke Weaver Brandon Pfaadt 9/24/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-1 Home Carlos Rodón Zac Gallen 9/25/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Merrill Kelly 9/26/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Away Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/27/2023 Blue Jays W 6-0 Away Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Luke Weaver Chris Bassitt 9/29/2023 Royals - Away Carlos Rodón Jordan Lyles 9/30/2023 Royals - Away Clarke Schmidt Jordan Lyles 10/1/2023 Royals - Away Michael King Zack Greinke

