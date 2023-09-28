Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (81-77) will be looking for a series sweep when they match up against the Toronto Blue Jays (87-71) at Rogers Centre on Thursday, September 28. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Blue Jays as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees +150 moneyline odds to win. The game's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt - TOR (15-8, 3.74 ERA) vs Luke Weaver - NYY (3-5, 6.47 ERA)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Blue Jays Moneyline Yankees Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -185 +150 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the urge to bet on the Yankees' game versus the Blue Jays but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Yankees (+150) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Yankees to beat the Blue Jays with those odds, and the Yankees emerge with the victory, you'd get back $25.00.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Gleyber Torres get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 108 times this season and won 59, or 54.6%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a 20-12 record (winning 62.5% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Blue Jays played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have won in 27, or 45.8%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Yankees have won all of their four games in which they were named as at least a +150 moneyline underdog.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+140) Estevan Florial 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+290) Oswald Peraza 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

